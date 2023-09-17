Horoscope Today | 17 September 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (17 September 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (17 September 2023) without missing any signs.

Here is the horoscope for 17 September 2023:

Aries

Venus in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a day of over-the-top fun! And perhaps over-the-top spending, so keep your budget in check! That said, a lovely gift may be shared.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, making for a warm and caring atmosphere at home and in your personal life. A powerful period of personal growth is taking place.

Gemini

Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring plenty of fun and flirtatious banter—but do watch out for gossip. There might also be some excitement in your local neighbourhood.

Cancer

Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, making for an exciting moment in your social life. You might network with some inspiring and creative people! It’s a good time to explore a new hobby.

Leo

Venus in your sign, Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which can find you making exciting moves in your career! Your popularity gets a huge boost at this time.

Virgo

A powerful emotional release can take place as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus. A period of relief and letting go is here! New adventures are underway.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, making for an exciting moment in your social life! But watch your spending, and think twice before accepting gifts that seem far too generous, as it could complicate a relationship further down the line.

Scorpio

Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in your opposite sign Taurus, inspiring an especially exciting atmosphere in your relationships! Your partners may be extravagant or theatrical at this time. Enjoy, but do be careful not to over-indulge.

Sagittarius

Venus in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an exciting and uplifting atmosphere! Your usual routine might be shaken up in a big way. It’s a fabulous time to have fun, but try not to over-indulge.

Capricorn

Fantastic gifts may be exchanged as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus! But do watch your spending at this time. The mood is especially flirtatious. Enjoy!

Aquarius

Venus is in your opposite sign Leo, and today it squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a warm and loving atmosphere at home and in your personal life. This can be a powerful time to bond with someone special.

Pisces

Fun, flirtatious banter can take place today as Venus in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! Hilarious jokes, inspiring messages, and sweet comments are shared—but there might also be some gossip or exaggeration.