Horoscope Today | 17 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 17 December 2022. Read what the stars have in store for you today (17 December 2022).

ARIES (March 21 – April 1)

Your helping nature will leave you tired. Siblings may borrow money from you. Do things that will make you feel happy.

Your lover might surprise you with something beautiful. There will be plenty of reasons to feel pleased.

You will have romantic time with your spouse. You may suffer if you postpone your work.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Remedy: Perform regular abhishek to Shivling and enrich your finances.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Yoga and meditation will be beneficial. Married persons may have to spend a lot on education of their children.

Spouse will try to keep you happy. Don’t give up to emotional demands of your lover.

You may feel that you don’t have enough time to give to your family. You may think of going far away from everyone.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 noon.

Remedy: Present gift items made of shells, pearls or conch to girlfriend/boyfriend for a great love life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your charming behaviour will be attractive. Chances of monetary benefits.

Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings.

Your time might be wasted due to get-together at your home. Great day for married life.

You will remain disappointed by someone close to you today.

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.

Remedy :- Always wear clean and ironed clothes, this indicates that you are aware about your lifestyle.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon in Virgo may influence you to do many good things today. However, your high temperament attitude will upset people around you.

You will enjoy sporting activities today. You will understand the importance of money and start saving for your future.

A perfect time to share your feelings with parents. They will support you; you just need to focus on your goals.

Your spouse will be irritated with you. You will spend your spare time by visiting a religious place.

You will realise about your shortcomings today. You need to rectify those.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Remedy: Offer monkeys red things such as jalebi and imarti to minimise your expenses

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Today, you will receive some unexpected praises. Your hard work will be paid off.

Avoid indulging any confrontation with anyone. Today, you will realise the values of your spouse, children and other relationships.

You are likely to attend a social function. Those who are in partnership business need to be careful today.

Friends will be very supportive. You will impress people with your strong communication skills.

You will fall for your spouse again.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, silver-foiled chola to Lord Hanuman to enjoy excellent health.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

A hectic day for you both professionally and on domestic front. You need to make adjustment with people at work. Friends will keep you happy. You may suffer from financial loses. You will understand the importance of relationships. You will spend time with your family members. You will explore hidden secrets of your spouse with whom you will fall in love again. A good day to keep your level head and ride it out until normal situation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Remedy: Wrap a circular piece of bronze in a green fabric and keep in your pocket or wallet for increase in income.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Your positive attitude is the best antidote against depression. Unexpected expenditures may add to your financial burden.

A few of your family members are likely to develop certain health complications.

Today, we will have ample opportunities to improve your personality as well as health condition.

An outsider may try to interfere in your marital life but he will not succeed.

You are likely to enter into an argument with your spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm

Remedy: Worship Goddess Durga for stable economic condition.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Your childlike nature will help you to remain playful throughout the day. You should consult your elders and experts before making any new investment.

Any divergence in this regard may cause financial troubles for you in future. High workload in office may affect your family life.

You have to work in close cooperation with your family members to avoid misunderstanding and arguments.

You are likely to get back some of your old loans today. You will have a nice time with your spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm

Remedy: Provide assistance to differently-abled persons and enjoy sustained economic growth.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Heavy workload at office and discords in your family may affect your mental peace.

You are likely to get back some of your old debts today. This will improve your financial condition.

You children will make you proud through their achievements. Some of your old friends may visit you in the evening today.

Your spouse may develop certain health complications today.

Your parents may come forward to help you in the time of need.

Lucky Colour: Red

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm

Remedy: Nurture yellow flower bearing plants in your garden and enjoy a happy marital life.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You would remain in good health. Money related issues may get solved and you may attain financial benefits.

Some close friends may get offensive and try to give you a hard time.

You may learn how to manage time in your daily life.

Lavish expenditure may lead to tiff between you and your spouse.

Spending time with kids may cheer you up.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: Between 4:30 pm and 6 pm.

Remedy: Feed Barley to cows.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

It would be wise to avoid long distance journey if you are not in good health.

There could be immediate requirement of money. Ill-health of your spouse may worry you.

Your partner may miss you dearly. It would be wise to keep your feelings to yourself.

Your married life would look wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: Between 2 pm and 3:30 pm.

Remedy: Take care of a dog with spotted coats.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You would be in good health. Your sibling may seek financial favours from you.

Your jovial nature may cheer your family members. Love life would turn magical.

You may not give much thought about people’s opinions.

Your marriage would cherish wonderful memories.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Between 1 pm an 2 pm.

Remedy: Bury a Copper or Silver in the ground after washing it with milk and rice.