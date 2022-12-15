Horoscope Today | 15 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 15 December 2022. Read what the stars have in store for you today (15 December 2022).

ARIES (March 21 – April 1)

Communicate your feelings early in the day, because by evening you might feel too restricted to want to communicate with anyone. Use this disciplined, sober tone to get a realistic perspective on the issues at hand. You’ll have a stable, practical attitude for dealing with any situation. Take a slow, well-calculated approach in order to overcome whatever hurdle is in your way.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Green

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

TThings will get much easier and more controlled as the day progresses, Taurus. People’s superficial attitudes and idle chatter will give way to more realistic and deep-seated conversations as the evening hours draw near. You will find that it’s much easier to get to the heart of the issues and be more honest and realistic about your emotions tonight. Assess your feelings with a practical perspective.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Today may be a rough day in which you find it hard to decide about anything. Refrain from making any major moves regarding finances or real estate. Concentrate on you and the answers will come from within. Be realistic and practical when it comes to your emotions. You may find it hard to connect with someone tonight, so stick close to home and focus inward.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You might find it hard to connect with anyone on a deep and meaningful level today, Cancer, so just free yourself and have a good time. Take a more refined and disciplined approach to your projects. You will find that you can be productive after sundown. Later you should consider snuggling up close to someone you trust and care about deeply.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Get the party started early in the day, Leo. You may be running from task to task, but this is OK. You have the ability to get a lot done by multitasking and keeping things light. As the day progresses, however, there will be a veil of restriction that slowly settles over your mood. You may find it harder to communicate your thoughts than it was earlier in the day.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Bring your thoughts down to Earth, Virgo, especially later tonight. You may be flip-flopping through the day like a fish out of water, but suddenly things start to fall into place at sundown. You will find that people are much more caring and sensitive to your mood later this evening. Spend it at home with someone you love. Ground yourself and plan for the upcoming week.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Orange

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

The earlier portion of the day is apt to flow much more smoothly than the later part, Libra. You should get things solidified right off the bat, if possible. Things will be a bit more relaxed and free-flowing in the morning, but become a bit more restrictive as the evening sets in. Don’t go to bed without making a plan for what you want to accomplish over the next few days.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

This may be a frenzied day for you, Scorpio, but it’s likely to settle down as evening sets in. It will be a tender night in which you should stick close to home and get organized. If you have any task that requires discipline, you’re better off waiting until tonight to do it. Things will run much more smoothly then.

Lucky no: 4

Lucky colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You should be on cloud nine today, Sagittarius. As evening sets in, however, things might get a little too heavy for your comfort. People will have had enough of your gossip by then, so give it a rest. Kick back and plan for the next few days. You might also want to take a more serious approach to your romantic commitments by confirming your feelings about your partner now.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Lie low during the day and try not to get caught up in the frivolous verbiage that dominates the waking hours. After sundown, feel free to speak your mind. You may notice that there is a sober tone and restrictive sensation today that leaves you feeling like you will never be able to break free from your current situation. Don’t get caught in this negative mindset.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Red

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Let your fun-loving nature come out to play today, Aquarius. As the day progresses, the clouds are likely to move in. There may be a more restrictive tone to your emotions that could make it difficult to express how you really feel. Focus your attention inward and realize that you can maintain a high level of self-esteem without having to prove anything.

Lucky no: 4

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

Your thoughts may be scattered and frantic early in the day, Pisces, but things should settle down by evening. Your emotions will be more stable, and you will be much more disciplined about tasks that need completion. Plan for the next few days and be practical about what you can accomplish. Don’t set yourself up for failure by biting off more than you can chew.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Purple