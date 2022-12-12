Horoscope Today | 12 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 12 December 2022.

Take a look at what the stars have in store for you today (12 December 2022).

ARIES (March 21 – April 1)

A large weight should lift from your shoulders today, Aries. The air has started to clear, and the winds of communication have started blowing again. Listen closely to the buzz in the air. You can learn a lot by tuning into other people’s fantasies.

Make sure you keep an open mind and open heart. Discuss your latest achievements. You will have something important to learn.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

People may be abrasive today, Taurus, but you will find after careful assessment that they don’t mean any harm. More than likely they aren’t fully informed. They’re acting on misinformation.

There’s likely to be a cloudy haze in the air. Everyone will have an opinion on the best way to go about tackling an issue.

Rely on your own cunning to cut to the core of the problem.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Don’t criticize the situation until you’ve come up with a better solution, Gemini. Be creative. You can accomplish much if you approach the situation confidently. Pessimism won’t help find a solution.

Relax and let your intuition guide you. Feel free to speak with confidence and strength. Perhaps the most fanciful-sounding answers will be the most ingenious solutions.

Lucky Colour: Bright Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your thoughts may have a dreamy quality today, Cancer. You will find that things are less stable than they have been for the past few days.

Don’t get discouraged by pessimistic people. Offer your own creative solutions.

You have a great deal of wisdom to share with others whether you realize it or not. Don’t sell yourself short. Have confidence in your thoughts and ideas.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

Your emotions are soaring, Leo, and you should feel free to indulge in your greatest fantasies. Take a break from reality for a while. Let your inner child play.

You should enjoy a greater self-confidence that you can use effectively to influence other people.

Beware of anyone who asks you to make a solid commitment today. They may not exactly have your well-being in mind.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Reward yourself with two desserts today, Virgo. Take a bubble bath. Share your fantasies with others and express yourself fully.

Don’t feel like you have to say yes to every favor that is asked of you.

Save some of that nurturing energy for yourself. Feel free to help others in need, but don’t do it at the expense of your emotional and physical bank account.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

The weightiness of the past few days seems to be lifting. You will find a slight breeze building that will help fuel your fire, Libra.

By building a solid foundation, you’ve created a reliable launching pad from which to take off. Communicate what you’ve learned with others. Allow your opinion to be heard. A great deal of useful information will be exchanged.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Now that you have a solid grip on your situation, unexpected things may come along that change the rules again, Scorpio. It may feel like the chair you just got comfortable in has suddenly been pulled out from under you. Don’t get angry.

Just realize that this is probably a sign that you need to move on. Keep things new and exciting. Share your thoughts and ideas with others.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Use gadgets and electronic devices to make life easier today, Sagittarius. Why take the time to chop food by hand when you can use the food processor?

Realize that there is most likely an easier way to tackle any task. If something seems too hard, ask for advice how to do the job more quickly and efficiently. Information exchange will play a big role in your day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Be careful of the information that comes your way today, Capricorn. People may make unwarranted claims and false accusations. The day has a dreamy, innovative quality to it that asks you to venture out on a limb.

If all your chores are taken care of, feel free to go exploring – mentally or physically. Just make sure that you take things with a grain of salt when conversing with others.

Lucky Colour:. Maroon

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

Maintain an air of detachment, Aquarius. Feel free to delve into your fantasy world and let your emotions carry you to another realm. Today is one of those days when you might come up with a new invention that could become the next must-have item for every kitchen in the country. Let your imagination take you away. Share your lighthearted mood with others.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You may find that things are much lighter than they were the past couple days, Pisces. This is a good time to let your physical body take a rest and let your mind and fantasy world take over.

Take a hot bath and soak for a while. Relax your brain and detach from your duties and obligations. Tread lightly and don’t worry so much about what you need to do tomorrow. Concentrate on today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm