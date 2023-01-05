Horoscope Today | 05 January 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

Fight your fear with positive thinking. You might get tips from a friend on how to earn more profits in business.

Pay attention to family obligations. Phone call from your loved one would make your day. Nice day at workplace on the cards.

A laughter filled likely. You will have a great time with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Remedy: Use copper spoons while eating for excellent health.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

You will get time to do things to improve your health. Involving yourself in large group will give you entertainment. Your expenses might increase.

A special friend may console you today. Get involved in creative jobs. You will get enough time for yourself. Your spouse may make you feel awesome with a nice surprise.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.15 pm.

Remedy: Recite Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times early in the morning for financial growth.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

People around you will support you, making you happy. Consult experts before making investments.

You can improve your rapport with influential persons at social events. Your loved one might behave highly demanding.

Your determination and confidence will be high today. Suitable opportunity to improve relationship with your spouse by taking him/ her on a romantic date.

Lucky Colour: Bright Blue.

Auspicious Timing: Till 1.30 pm.

Remedy: For continued financial growth, never ill-treat or show disrespect to Kinnars (Eunuchs), as they are ruled by Mercury.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You will have lack of concentration due to presence of the Moon in Aquarius. Better to practise meditation and Yoga for physical gain and mental toughness.

If you are going on a trip, take care of your valuables as there is chance of theft. However, the position of Moon in Aquarius will strengthen relationships.

You may receive good news later in the day. People will try to get closer to you. But, you will prefer to stay alone to attain mental peace.

You will fall for your life partner again.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.

Remedy: Try to develop bonding with your brother to improve your financial condition.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You will stay positive today. You will meet someone special with whom you can spend rest of your life. Businessmen will gain profits.

This is the day full of cheers and ecstasy. Love life will be in better position today. You will win hearts at workplace for your dedication and timely completion of assignments.

You will spend a wonderful evening with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Remedy: Wear a silver ring for prosperity in professional life.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

A wonderful day today for you dear Virgo! Success will touch your feet. Your communication skills will help you move further. Friends will extend support.

You may receive good news about your promotion that you were looking for since long. You may have tough time in the morning, but things will be in order later in the day.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.

Remedy: Gift your father and teacher red and maroon clothes to have bliss in marital life.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

Today, you will possess a considerable amount of money. You will finish all pending household jobs. You may fall in love at first sight.

You will get opportunities to show your skills today. Your spouse will be full of energy and love today.

Lucky colour: Brown

Auspicious time: 10 am to 12 noon

Remedy: Distribute stationery items like pen, notebook, pencil, etc., to poor and needy students for good health

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

You might get stressed out due to pressure from seniors at workplace and arguments with family members. Money-related issues might get solved today.

Travelling may not bring immediate results but will lay down good foundation for future benefits.

Your parents might bless your spouse with something really wonderful today, which will eventually improve your married life.

Lucky colour: Golden yellow

Auspicious time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm

Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in the pooja ghar or family altar, and worship daily for great health.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You need to control your emotions and get rid of your fear as early as possible. Many traders and businessmen of this zodiac sign may get profits in business.

You will find difficulty while trying to make your partner understand your position. While walking in a park today, you may come across someone from your past with whom you had differences.

If your plan of meeting someone might get cancelled today due to your spouse’s health issues.

Lucky colour: Purple

Auspicious time: 12.30 pm to 2.15 pm

Remedy: Roast 1.25 kg of wheat flour and add powdered jaggery. Feed this mixture to ants and enjoy growth in your profession.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

Make good use of your high energy. If married, taking good care of your children would keep their health conditions from deteriorating.

You may have to deal with your problems in silence. However, love would bring you some positive vibes.

Working in the office may be difficult for you would find it difficult to focus. Stepping away from the company of people, who’re not a good influence on you, would be wise.

Lucky colour: Maroon.

Auspicious time: Between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Remedy: Offer Dhruva at Lord Ganesha temple.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may step out of your office for some recreation. There could be financial losses. Instead of simply making plans, going ahead and implementing them would benefit you.

You may receive support from your relatives. Someone from your past may contact you. There could be slight tension in your married life.

Lucky colour: Blue.

Auspicious time: Between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

Remedy: Pour oil over roots of Peepal tree.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You would be in good health. There could be plans to play with friends. Your financial issues may be solved and you may be financially benefitted.

Your children may make your proud. Opportunities to showcase your skills would come your way. You would spend a wonderful evening with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Black.

Auspicious time: Between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Remedy: Eat sugar before meeting you beloved.