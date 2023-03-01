Horoscope Today | 01 March 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 01 March 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (01 March 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today rethink all the social values you take at face value. Like the rest of us, you learned them at an early age and accepted them unthinkingly. Established concepts of propriety are especially deserving of consideration. After hearing for years about all those things that “just aren’t done,” isn’t it refreshing to think that maybe they should be done after all?

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Today is an ideal day to shop for a new wardrobe. You may find your usual style too conventional or uncomfortably trendy. Sometimes you reject outfits you really like out of fear they’re too suggestive, old-fashioned, or something else. Perhaps you should listen to your good judgment for a change instead of being so concerned about what other people might think.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The topic of the day is knowledge and learning. Did you study the field you really wanted to? Do you feel bad about not having attended such-and-such school or program? If these issues are uppermost on your mind today, remember that your creativity has little to do with the degrees you hold. It has everything to do with how you use your skills and knowledge to better the world.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The planetary alignment is favourable, and you’re in the process of reaping the benefits, Cancer. It was only a matter of becoming aware of and settling certain matters related to your need for social recognition. Don’t be so hungry for approval, Cancer. Everybody contains a stern inner parent and can survive comfortably in total self-sufficiency. In fact, it’s your greatest strength.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may feel hemmed in by the role models society currently offers. As you struggle to reach your own definition of a truly innovative achiever, other people sometimes criticize your rather liberated attitude. Just because your ideas aren’t in sync with theirs in no way invalidates them. If your ideas are too radical, theirs are too conventional. There’s room for both viewpoints.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The results of the recent planetary influence are coming home to roost, Virgo. If everything went according to plan, you gained some insight into your ego. Buddhist wise men say that the path to spiritual fulfilment lies in knowing how to build a healthy ego while developing a part of oneself completely foreign to the ego. Are you working hard at this?

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A small crisis is still a crisis, isn’t it, Libra? You can expect one in your personal life today. Since you aren’t the kind of person who lets issues go unresolved, you won’t be able to put off dealing with your problems any longer. Are responsibilities shared equally with your partner? Are you each making an equal effort to maintain harmony? Asking the questions is the first step to answering them.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Something has to change. You knew it as soon as you woke up this morning. Your mirror provides the impetus for important resolutions today. Is it time to begin a diet, commit to exercising more, or strengthen your resolve to quit smoking? Anything you do to improve your appearance will make you feel a lot better about yourself. Buy some new clothes or get a haircut. People will notice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The only good thing about being on an emotional roller coaster is that you never feel the same way for long. One moment you’re up, the next you’re down. You can’t figure out what it is you want. Rather than drag your loved ones along on the ride, get away from your usual environment. You will be a lot better off alone. And something more important may come out of these moments of solitude!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You might want to check your alarm clock to be sure it really woke you up this morning. Your tendency today will be to stay in the cocoon of your little dream world, deep in your own thoughts. Obsessive thoughts, in particular, will try and drown out some more pressing issues from the past that need resolution once and for all. Ring! It’s time to wake up!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There’s something in the air pushing you toward change or renewal. Is it time to change your wardrobe or redecorate your home? If so, today’s the day. If you have a budget, you will find it just as fulfilling (and a lot cheaper) to rid your home of all the things that just aren’t “you” anymore. Surround yourself with things you love.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The good news is this – it gets better. There could be some trying times in store, Pisces. If you’re a parent, the children will ask for something every five minutes, and you may feel pressure from all sides. Not even your love life is immune from the doubt that seems to hover over your head. No compromise is possible for you, Pisces. Just sit tight and know that calmer days are coming.