Hidden health risks of keeping your phone by your bed

Using your phone before bed or keeping it close while sleeping might seem harmless, but many people engage in this habit by scrolling late at night, checking notifications, or even sleeping with their phones under their pillows, which can have hidden health risks. However, this habit can negatively affect both physical and mental well-being.

One of the biggest issues is the impact on sleep quality. The blue light from phone screens tricks the brain into thinking it is still daytime, making it harder to fall asleep.

This can reduce the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep, leading to restless nights and fatigue the next day. Poor sleep over time can cause problems like difficulty concentrating, mood swings, and even a weakened immune system.

Keeping your phone close while sleeping can also increase stress levels. Many people wake up in the middle of the night to check messages or emails, which disrupts sleep cycles.

Constant exposure to notifications can create anxiety and prevent the mind from fully relaxing. This habit may lead to sleep disorders, affecting overall health and daily productivity.

Another concern is radiation exposure. While mobile phones emit low levels of radiation, keeping them close to the head for long hours may have potential health effects. Although studies on this are still ongoing, experts suggest keeping some distance between your phone and your body while sleeping as a precaution.

Physical health issues can also arise from late-night phone use. Staring at the screen for long periods can strain the eyes and cause headaches. Additionally, spending too much time on the phone before bed may lead to a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to weight gain and other health problems.

To improve sleep quality and reduce these risks, it is advisable to keep your phone away from your bed. Using an alarm clock instead of a phone alarm can help reduce dependence on mobile devices at night.

Developing a bedtime routine that does not involve screens, such as reading a book or meditating, can also improve sleep and overall well-being. Making small changes in phone habits can lead to better health, improved sleep, and a more relaxed mind.