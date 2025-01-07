The people of Assam are lovers of sweets and there are some traditional candies eaten by all irrespective of their age which is no less than super food.

Amla candies are one of the many form of sweets which is made in huge amounts and enjoyed in this state of evergreen beauty.

Gooseberries, or amla, is literally a natural pharmacy in itself in Assam as this super food is the remedy for almost all the problems faced by a person.

This nutrient-rich fruit contains a ton of vitamin C and antioxidants that take care of your hair and help it grow.

A tiny amla, which contains twenty times more Vitamin C than an orange, is the perfect immune booster and keeps cough and cold at bay.

It is also is a great source of both soluble and insoluble dietary fiber.

In fact, just one cup (150 grams) of amla provides 26% of the daily recommended value of fiber.

When you eat amla, it helps you digest better and even reduces hunger because it makes you feel more full when you eat.

It has a high copper content due to which this fruit is also great for maintaining your heart health.

The antoxidants and phytonutrients in amla works its magic in make your skin look young and radiant, boost the health of your brain and also improves your eyesight.

Let’s learn how to make amla candies which are super healthy!

Ingredients:

Amla / Gooseberries, powdered sugar, black salt, chia seeds, cornstarch slurry, food colour (optional)

Method :

1. Take some amla or gooseberries

2. Steam for 10 minutes

3. Take out the seeds

4. Transfer it into a blender and grind it into a semi-solid mixture

5. Cook this blended mixture with powdered sugar for a few minutes

6. Add black salt, chia seeds, food colour (optional) and cornstarch slurry

7. Mix all the ingredients together and cook well

8. Set in mould and freeze for two hours

9. Cut it into long slices and dip it in powdered sugar.

10. Store it an airtight container and enjoy it within a period of one year