In an industry long dominated by size-zero standards, Bollywood powerhouses Vidya Balan and Huma Qureshi are rewriting the rules of glamour: one curve at a time. They’re not just breaking body stereotypes, but also redefining elegance for every woman who doesn’t fit into mainstream fashion molds.

If you’re looking to embrace your body while turning heads, take notes from these two unapologetically stylish icons. Here’s your ultimate guide to plus-size glamour, inspired by Vidya and Huma’s fashion statements and public confidence.

Own the Saree: classic never fails

Vidya Balan has consistently shown that a well-draped saree can be both powerful and sensual. You should stick to fluid fabrics like chiffon, georgette, or soft cottons. You can also opt for solid colors or fine prints that elongate your frame. A structured blouse with three-quarter sleeves can balance the silhouette beautifully.

Monochrome magic

Monotone dressing is a subtle trick that creates a longer, cleaner silhouette. Whether it’s a bold red, earthy beige, or classic black, dressing in one color head-to-toe can amplify elegance effortlessly. Huma often plays with deep jewel tones to look bold and balanced.

Play with prints and patterns strategically

Don’t shy away from prints. Instead, choose vertical stripes, smaller florals, or block prints that flow along the length of the garment. These patterns create the illusion of height and balance body proportions without overwhelming your frame.

Empire waistlines and wrap dresses work wonders

Dresses with empire cuts or wrap styles flatter fuller figures by drawing attention to the bust and narrowing at the waist. Huma often opts for such silhouettes to highlight her shape while ensuring comfort and movement.

Layer smart with longline jackets and shrugs

Longline shrugs, ethnic jackets, and lightweight capes are go-to layering pieces. They add dimension to an outfit while elongating the body. Vidya often pairs printed shrugs with solid dresses to create a polished, boho-chic vibe.

Midi and Maxi dresses are your best friends

Huma Qureshi frequently dons flowy midi and maxi dresses that celebrate her shape without clinging. Go for high-waist maxi cuts that flow away from the tummy area while adding a soft, romantic touch.

Go bold with statement sleeves and necklines

Statement sleeves like bishop, bell, or puff sleeves add flair and balance to plus-size frames. You can experiment with boat necks, V-necks, or square necklines to elongate the neck and highlight the collarbone, just like Vidya and Huma often do for that graceful yet bold look.

So, plus-size glamour isn’t about hiding your body; it’s about honoring it with intention, style, and unapologetic confidence. Vidya Balan and Huma Qureshi have shown us that style is inclusive, timeless, and personal. So, dress to express, accessorize with joy, and walk like the spotlight has always been yours.