Human beings work hard and take care of themselves in order to stay healthy besides enjoying a good materialistic mode of lifestyle.

To determine the condition of your overall health, you can use nails as a test source according to an ancient practice of Ayurveda.

Nakha Pariksha, or as popularly known Nail Analysis, is a commonly practised Ayurvedic diagnostic tool often used to determine our health conditions.

This form of diagnosis is used because the nails are a by-product of the bones as well as other aspects of health.

Ayurveda expert Dr. Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to share about the four prominent signs on nails which clearly speaks about the type of illness we are currently facing.

i) Longitudinal lines on the nails

These lines indicate a clear sign of malabsorption of nutrients in the body. The deeper the lines, however, the stronger the deficiency.

ii) Horizontal lines or transverse groove

According to Ayurveda, a deep line that runs horizontal to the nail is an indication of a strong illness, infection, or depletion that occurred.

iii) Absence of moons

According to Ayurveda, the lunula of the nail represents one’s Agni or fire in the body. If you notice nails and find there are no moons (lunula) or extremely small moons, this is a sign that there is weak digestion or fire in the system.

iv) Large moons

If the lunula or the moons seem larger than normal this may show an overactive fire in the body which can lead to Pitta issues such as loose stools, hyperacidity, inflammation and malabsorption of nutrients.

