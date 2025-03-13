Best spots to apply perfume

Perfume is more than just a nice smell, it reflects personality, mood, and style, and applying it the right way can make a big difference in how long the scent lasts. Knowing the best spots to spray perfume helps keep the fragrance fresh all day.

The best places to apply perfume are the body’s pulse points, where the skin is naturally warmer. These spots help spread the scent as they release heat. Wrists are a popular choice, but many people make the mistake of rubbing them together. This can break down the perfume and make it fade faster. Instead, a light spray or dab on each wrist works best.

Another great spot is behind the ears, where warmth helps release the scent slowly throughout the day. This is a good option for those who prefer a subtle fragrance. The sides of the neck also work well, ensuring the scent is noticeable when interacting with others.

For an even longer-lasting effect, applying perfume to the inner elbows and behind the knees can help. These areas move a lot and keep the scent fresh as the body moves. A light mist on hair or clothing can also enhance the fragrance, but be careful some perfumes contain alcohol that may dry out hair or stain fabrics.

To make perfume last even longer, applying it to moisturized skin works best. A fragrance-free lotion or a little petroleum jelly on pulse points can help hold the scent. By choosing the right spots, perfume can stay with you throughout the day, making you feel fresh and confident.

