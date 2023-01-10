When a relationship is formed between two unknown strangers, they spend many years to make efforts in turning it into a beautiful bond.

However, partners start giving less importance to physical intimacy which is one of the biggest mistake they can commit and it is important as any other element in a relationship.

It is important to spice up your sex life for a healthy relationship and it is a proven fact that a good sex life keeps you happy and helps in strengthening your bond with your partner.

Here are 5 habits which you can develop to improve your sex life:

i) Quit smoking

Smoking is a major turn off as it causes bad breath and decolourisation of gums which even reduces sex drive. So quitting smoking can accelerate your sex drive.

ii) Prevent drinking extra glass of wine

Alcohol consumption is another sneaky culprit that may be snuffing out your passion. People often drink to combat stress, but it can backfire, making them tired, grouchy and spoiling the moment.

iii) Start exercising

If you don’t want to go out of breadth in the middle of a full power sex session you need better stamina. This is the point at which exercising comes into the picture. Exercising also makes you more agile and flexible. This will keep you intact for a longer time and reduces your chances for sexual disorders.

iv) Go to bed on time

If you don’t want your sex session to be a real quickie with no foreplay and excitement, then it is better that you move to your bedroom timely. Have a nice conversation and take things forward. This way, sex can actually feel rewarding

v) Limit your caffeine intake

It is true that coffee isn’t good for your sex life. Basically, caffeine is a vasoconstrictor which means it negatively impacts the blood flow in your body. If your male partner is having too much caffeine, you should look for some other alternatives for him as it can lead to erectile dysfunction.

vi) Eat healthy food and avoid too much sugar

For a healthy sex life, it is important to have a healthy vagina. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is important that you include a lot of fruits and vegetables in your diet. This will keep the environment of your vulva healthy and keep you away from vaginal infections. Too much sugar is not good for your vagina and it can make your vagina smell bad.