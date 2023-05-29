Summers are the time when it is necessary for us to follow some beauty remedies that are cooling to the skin.

It is best to make skincare products at home with ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen as these comes devoid of the harmful chemicals that is packed in loads in products available in the market.

During Sundays, you can spend some time on rejuvenating yourselves with the help of some beauty remedies that are not only beneficial but also cooling for the skin thereby making you feel highly refreshed and relaxed.

According to dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, you can make a cooling face mask at home easily with the help of cucumber, mint leaves, honey, curd and gram flour.

To make this mask, you will need ½ cup grated cucumber, some mint leaves, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp curd and 1 tbsp gramflour.

Take a bowl and mix the curd along with the cucumber together to form a textured paste.

Crush a few mint leaves into a pulp and add it to the mixture followed by a generous drizzle of honey.

Add gram flour to the mixture for a thicker consistency of the face mask. Apply the mask on your face, keep it for approximately 10-15 minutes and rinse it with water.

Besides being a cooling face mask, there are a host of benefits too in the ingredients that goes behind its making.

Cucumber is known for its cooling properties and high water content, making it ideal for hydrating and soothing the skin. It helps to calm inflammation, reduce puffiness, and rejuvenate the skin.

Mint leaves provide a refreshing and invigorating sensation to the skin. It has natural astringent properties that help tighten pores and balance oil production.

Honey is a natural humectant that helps to lock in moisture, keeping your skin hydrated and supple. It also contains antioxidants that nourish and promote skin health, while its antimicrobial properties can help combat acne-causing bacteria.

Curd, or yogurt, is rich in lactic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin, promoting cell turnover and revealing a brighter complexion. It also contains probiotics that help balance the skin’s microbiome, improving its overall health and appearance.

Gram flour, also known as chickpea flour, has absorbent properties that can help control excess oil and impurities on the skin. It acts as a natural cleanser.