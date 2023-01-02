Assam is situated in the, south of the eastern Himalayas along the Brahmaputra and Barak River valleys and is known for its picturesque landscape, lush tea plantations rich cultural heritage,tribes, tribal cuisines and flaura and fauna.

Being one of the famous tourist destination in the Northeast India there are many hidden paradise in Assam away from the city life which remains unexplored.

Whenever you are planning for a vacation and wants to explore the simple village life the ideal way is to explore the unexplored places in Assam

Here is a list of some unexplored places in Assam:

Satargaon

Located 26 kilometres from Guwahati Satargaon is one of the natural heritage. This remote village is in Garbhanga forest in Kamrup rural district of Assam. This place is best known for trekking, sightseeing, camping, etc. There’s also a beautiful waterfall known as Theopani Waterfall in the remote village.

Ranikhamar

Rani Khamar village is located in Palasbari subdivision of the Kamrup district, Ranikhamar is one of the 65 villages of Chayani Barduar Block. It is an amazing destination that serves as the perfect retreat for friends and family. Besides that, it is a paradise for the hikers and trekkers.

Sukapha Samannay Kshetra

Sukapha Samannay Kshetra was built in the memory of Sukapha, the founder of Ahom Kingdom. The grandeur architecture located at Jorhat in Assam depicts the history of Ahom Kingdom. If you want to know about the history of the Assam kingdom dynasty, then you should definitely visit this place

Panimur Waterfall

Formed on the Kopili River, Panimur Waterfall is in Dima Hasao district of Assam. It is about 120 km from the hill station, Haflong. The gushing milky white waterfall is undoubtedly an ethereal beauty. If you want a panoramic scene, you should explore this magnificent waterfall. The Dimasa community worshiped as a sacred place. It also provides boating and camping facilities near the bank of Panimur river. If you miss to visit this panoramic waterfall then will surely regret it.

Namphake Village

Namphake is a village nestled beside the Buridihing River in Naharkatia under Dibrugarh district of Assam. Mesmerised by the cultural charm, the village is characterized by beautiful Chang-ghars (houses), a Buddhist monastery established in 1850, and greenery all around. To gain an insight into the village culture you can try the delicious Tai cuisines. The unique traditional attires, food habits, village lifestyle, and the river landscape have attracted many tourists in this part of Assam.

Garbhanga Forest Hike

Situated on the outskirts of Guwahati, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, the Garbhanga forest hike is a popular trail among adventure enthusiasts. The hike starts from Basistha Temple, along the river stream, and takes about 2 hrs till the waterfall. Climbing, monkey crawling, and camping can be done with the required equipment.

Nakkati Hill

The highest peak in lower Assam, Nakkati Hill is located near the Dewangaon area in the outskirts of district headquarter Bongaigaon. The peak has a cut-nosed shape, and hence, the name Nakkati. With a height of 600 meters from the ground level, the peak has eye-catching landscapes of the harvested agricultural field, adjacent hills, and the nearby forests. It is a hike of 3-5 hours. Popular among the locals, Nakkati Hill is a must for adventure enthusiasts.