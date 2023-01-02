TINSUKIA: A sub-inspector ranked officer of the Assam police, serving with the Sivasagar Sadar police station, has been arrested for allegedly “outraging the modesty” of a woman.

The accused sub-inspector – Rupjyoti Doley – allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, who was brought for questioning at the Sivasagar Sadar police station in Assam.

The accused Assam police sub-inspector was arrested after the victim woman lodged an FIR against the cop at the same police station.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Sivasagar police in Assam – Subhrajyoti Bora said: “Based on a complaint from a woman, who was brought to the police station in a case in which she is an accused, we have arrested an SI on the night of December 31 after the local level enquiry indicted him of outraging modesty of a woman.”

“The accused has been produced before judicial court, which has released him on bail,” the Sivasagar police chief added.

Bora said that the incident happened on the night of December 29 inside the woman and children chamber of the Sivasagar Sadar police station in Assam.

“The accused, who was the investigating officer in a case, in which the woman was brought to police station for questioning, kissed the woman.”

“Since the enquiry officer was her superior officer, the woman constable couldn’t stop him instantly and later she narrated the whole incident to other senior police officials,” Bora said.

A case has been registered under section 354/354(A) at Sivasagar police station in Assam in connection with this case.