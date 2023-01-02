GUWAHATI: Angry protests erupted in Assam over the decision of the state cabinet to merge four newly created districts with their original districts.

Raising slogans “go back” the protestors blocked vital roads in Bajali, Hojai, Tamulpur and Biswanath districts of Assam.

The Assam government, on Saturday, announced its decision to remerge the four newly created districts with the original ones.

The four newly created districts – Biswanath, Hojai, Bajali and Tamulpur – have been merged with the original ones from where they were bifurcated.

While Biswanath was bifurcated from Sonitpur district, Hojai was with Nagaon district in assam previously.

Also read: No rhino poaching incident in Assam in 2022, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Bajali and Tamulpur were carved out from Barpeta and Baksa districts of Assam respectively.

This remerging of districts in Assam came after the election commission of India (ECI) announced to initiate the ‘delimitation’ process in the state.

ECI, recently, announced that it has initiated the process for delimitation of assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that these decisions have been taken because of administrative ascendancy and in the interest of Assam.

However, the police districts will continue to remain in the four areas and the judicial set up will also continue to function.