Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly breaks records with Rs 28.5 crore on opening day

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has made a remarkable return to the box office with his latest film, Good Bad Ugly, which grossed an impressive Rs 28.50 crores on its opening day, Thursday, April 10.

This is a significant jump from the Rs 22 crores opening of his previous film, Vidaamuyarchi, released in January. Notably, this marks the highest opening day collection of Ajith’s career, surpassing his 2022 film Valimai, which had previously set the record with Rs 28 crores on its opening day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ struggles at box office despite star power

The film also reported a strong 79.47% occupancy on its first day, with Chennai leading the way with a remarkable 95% occupancy. Trichy and Pondicherry followed closely, with 94.75% and 94.50% occupancy, respectively, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly features Ajith in the role of a retired gangster who is compelled to take up arms once more to protect his son. The film has been praised for its fan-centric appeal, filled with references and callbacks to Ajith’s previous roles, providing a treat for his long-time fans.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Meghalaya: Over 3,500 attend opening day of Shillong Literary Fest

In the film, Ajith reunites with Trisha, who plays the female lead, marking their second consecutive pairing after Vidaamuyarchi.

The ensemble cast includes Arjun Das, Prabhu, Sunil, Prasanna, Raghu Ram, Redin Kingsley, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Also Read: Tripura Tourism : Top 5 places to visit in Agartala

The music for Good Bad Ugly is composed by GV Prakash, with Abinandhan Ramanujam serving as the cinematographer and Vijay Velukutty as the editor. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under their Mythri Movie Makers banner.