Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has witnessed remarkable growth on the second day of release by collecting Rs 25 crore.

After the subtle day one, the film picked up the pace on the second day.

The total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 41.56 crore making it to reach close to entering Rs 50 crore club in India.

The growth of the film on Saturday is 62.87%.

According to the media, the total business of the film now stands at Rs 37.50 crore net.

The film made a low score on its opening day but made a massive growth on Saturday and the numbers are expected to grow high on Sunday too.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnessed a growth in Mumbai circuit on day two, which has contributed around Rs 7 crore to the total collection.

The film is directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji.

After a span of four years Salman Khan made a full-fledged theatrical release on Eid.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salman Khan Film starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla.

The film also stars Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is said to be a remake of Tamil film ‘Veeram’.

Moreover, Salman Khan now gears up for Tiger 3 which is expected to be released on November 10.

Tiger 3 will also feature a special cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.