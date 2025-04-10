After 40, your risk of diabetes increases, so it is important to watch what you eat. Avoiding certain foods can help keep your blood sugar in check. Small changes in your diet can make a big difference in staying healthy and preventing diabetes.

Here are the 8 foods you should cut out after turning 40:

Cereals: Many cereals have sugar and refined carbs, which can raise blood sugar quickly. Choose whole grain, high-fiber cereals with little or no added sugar, and control your portion sizes.

Fruit Juice: Fruit juice is high in natural sugar and lacks fiber. It can quickly raise blood sugar, especially if you drink a lot.

Fruits: Fruits like grapes, mangoes, bananas, pineapples, watermelon, and dried fruits (raisins, apricots) are high in sugar. Eat them in small amounts to avoid raising blood sugar too much.

Starchy Veggies: Starchy vegetables like potatoes, corn, and peas have lots of carbs and can raise blood sugar quickly. Eat them in small portions and be careful how you cook them.

Desserts: Desserts like cakes and ice cream are full of sugar and carbs. They can raise blood sugar fast and make diabetes harder to control, also adding to weight gain.

Maida (Refined Flour): Maida (like white bread) can quickly raise blood sugar. It has no fiber and can lead to weight gain and digestion problems. It’s best to avoid foods made with maida.

Dairy Products: Full-fat milk and yogurt have natural sugar (lactose) and can raise blood sugar. They also have high fat, which can make insulin resistance worse. Choose low-fat, low-sugar options instead.

Deep-Fried Foods: Foods like samosas, pakoras, and fries are high in unhealthy fats and carbs. They can increase blood sugar and insulin resistance, leading to weight gain and heart problems.



