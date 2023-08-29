Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating the bond between the brother and sister and remains incomplete without sweets.

Food is an important part of the Indian culture, especially during festivals.

Here are a few recipes you can prepare this Raksha Bandhan:

Gulab jamun

Gulab jamun is loved by everyone. This time prepare gulab jamun at home rather than buying it from stores. Prepare it with khoya and nuts infused with sugar syrup is an easy recipe to make which will make your brother happy.

Gajar ka halwa

Make some mouth-watering gajjar ka halwa this Raksha Bandhan to enhance the mood of the occasion. Prepare it with grated carrots, sugar, milk and cardamom. Add some dry fruit to enhance the taste.

Coconut laddoo

Coconut laddoos are a traditional Indian sweet prepared in every Indian household. Prepare it with grated coconut and powdered sugar.

Kesar Pista Phirni

Make some Kesar pita phirni to win the heart of your family members in the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The creamy rice dessert is a must-have dessert in the festival.

Malpua

Malpua is a heart-melting evergreen sweet to have, be it on any occasion. Prepare it with refined flour, rava, and sugar. Add fennel powder and cardamom powder to it and mix the batter well and deep fry it in oil. Serve it with rabri.

Malai ice-cream

If you want to make your sibling with something unusual then malai ice-cream is a good option for you. Prepare it with fresh malai, condensed milk and fresh cream. This ice-cream is a great blend of traditional and western sweet.