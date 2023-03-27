As parents, it is our responsibility to cultivate proper ethics, values, emotions and positive thinking within the child.

Parenting should involve both being protective as well as raising a happy healthy child.

Good parenting is where the kid does not feel frightened of the parent and can easily exchange her feelings and opinion.

Another crucial aspect to teach your child is being grateful of whatever he / she receives. Teaching your child to be grateful can help them appreciate what they have, develop a positive outlook on life, and build strong relationships with others.

Here are five practices that can inculcate gratitude in your child:

· Model Gratitude

Children mimic things whatever they see around them. Setting example of gratitude will help the child to inspire and learn. It will create a sense of positivity among them.

Say thank you

Encourage your child to say thank you when someone offers them something or performs any activity for them. This small act of appreciation will help them recognize the good in others.

Volunteer

Asking the child to volunteer in school activities develops empathy for others and appreciation of what they have. Find things that your kid is passionate about and engage them into those things.

Focus on experiences

Discuss with the child about their experiences from different moments and days in school they undergo. Ask their feelings and things they have learn from it. Talk about the memories they have created with their friends and family and encourage them to cherish them.

Count your blessings

Talk with the child about the little things that they are blessed with and they should be grateful for it. Ask them to focus on the small happiness in life. This will develop a sense of contentment and appreciation.

Teaching your child to be grateful is a simple yet powerful way to help them live a more fulfilling life.