Winter in Assam is quite cold and the people of this state of pristine beauty uses wonderful traditional remedies to protect themselves.

Besides wrapping themselves up in woolies of all sorts, the people of Assam follows a distinct lifestyle during the winter season.

These are some traditional remedies that people of Assam use to protect themselves in winter

1. Garlic & Mustard Oil Massage

This is one of the old age remedies which the people of Assam, especially the elderly, use to protect themselves in the winter season. Heat 4 to 5 garlic pods in 50 ml of mustard oil and let it cool down. Once the temperature cools down a bit but is still warm, massage it on your knees. It will not only get rid of joint pains but also help your skin to heal. Meanwhile, the smell of garlic and mustard oil works wonders for keeping cough and cold at bay.

2. Eat meats which generates heat in body

During the months of November to January, people of Assam are often in feasting mood and meats of duck and pigeon are cooked in delicious ways in the form of curries with lots of vegetables and herbs. These meats are good for winter as it keeps your body warm.

3. Assemble around bonfire

It has been a tradition from olden times for the people of Assam to assemble together around a bonfire in the winter season in the sotal (garden) and chat away about anything they would like with each other. Although times have changed and today people use room heaters, some still resort to this age old traditional method of staying immune in winter season while building lifetime bonds by assembling around a bonfire together in open spaces in evenings.

4. Bath with warm water

Garam pani or warm water is an emotion for people of Assam in winters. There is nothing comforting in cold winter mornings of Assam than a bath with a bucket of warm water. A warm water bath is soothing as it relieves stress and relaxes the mind and body.

5. Drink warm water

A glass of warm water is the safest and traditional tonic to stay immune in winter season in Assam. Be it for drinking or bathing, winter season is unthinkable without the literal trustworthy companion of the Assamese people i.e. garam pani