5 traditional dishes that you must try this Magh Bihu

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is one of the most significant festivals in Assam, celebrated with much enthusiasm and traditional fervor.

The festival marks the end of winter and the start of the harvest season, and like any Assamese celebration, it is incomplete without its delicious spread of traditional dishes. Here are five must-try dishes that you should savor during this vibrant festival:

Pitha (Rice Cake)

Pitha is the quintessential dish of Magh Bihu. These rice cakes are made from rice flour and filled with a variety of sweet or savory fillings. The most popular varieties are ‘Til Pitha’ (filled with sesame seeds and jaggery) and ‘Mochai Pitha’ (stuffed with black gram paste). These treats are prepared in different shapes and sizes and are a delightful treat during the festival.

Laroo (Sweet Dumplings)

Laroo is another traditional dish that is made with rice flour and jaggery, resembling small dumplings. It is filled with a mixture of coconut and jaggery, giving it a sweet, crunchy texture.

These dumplings are deep-fried, making them crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Laroo is often served during the feasts and adds a burst of sweetness to the meal.

Masor Tenga (Sour Fish Curry)

One of the most loved Assamese dishes, ‘Masor Tenga’ is a tangy fish curry made with fresh fish like Rohu or Katla, cooked with tomatoes, lemon, and sometimes with the traditional Assamese kothal (elephant apple).This sour dish is light, refreshing, and perfect to balance out the richer foods served during Magh Bihu.

Bihu Jolpan (Breakfast Snacks)

A classic part of the Bihu celebration, ‘Bihu Jolpan’ is an assortment of traditional snacks, including pitha, curd, and sticky rice. Served with fresh jaggery, it makes for a deliciously sweet and savory breakfast or snack during the festival. This dish symbolizes the harvest season’s abundance and is a warm way to start the day.

Chura (Flattened Rice)

Chura, or flattened rice, is often paired with yogurt and jaggery during Magh Bihu celebrations. The soft rice flakes are easy to digest and are a perfect complement to the other heavy dishes. It’s a light yet flavorful dish that brings balance to the hearty Bihu feast.

Magh Bihu is a festival of sharing, and these traditional dishes are a perfect way to celebrate the harvest, culture, and togetherness of the Assamese community.

Whether it’s the sweet warmth of pitha or the tangy kick of Masor Tenga, each dish brings its own special touch to the festival table.