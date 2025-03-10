5 things to avoid this summer

As summer heats up, it’s important to adjust your routine to stay cool and healthy, as while it’s great for outdoor activities, it also brings challenges like dehydration, sunburn, and tiredness. Here are five things you should avoid this summer to keep yourself feeling good:

Heavy & Oily Foods

In the summer, your digestive system works harder to process food, especially heavy, greasy foods like fried snacks and fatty meats. These foods can cause bloating, tiredness, and even heartburn. They also increase your body’s heat, making you feel uncomfortable.

Instead, try light, fresh foods like fruits, vegetables, and salads. These foods are hydrating and help keep you energized and healthy.

Dark-Colored Clothing

Dark clothes may look nice, but they aren’t the best choice for hot weather. Dark fabrics absorb heat, making you feel hotter. Instead, wear lighter colors like white, beige, or pastels, which reflect sunlight and help keep you cool.

Choose clothes made from breathable materials like cotton and linen, which let your skin breathe and help prevent excessive sweating.

Carbonated and Sugary Drinks

Sodas and sugary drinks may seem refreshing, but they are often full of sugar, caffeine, and artificial ingredients that can make you dehydrated. These drinks can also cause energy crashes.

During summer, it’s better to drink water, coconut water, or water with fresh fruit added. Cold herbal teas are also a great choice. Drinking water will help keep you hydrated and your skin looking fresh.

Over-Exercising in the Heat

Summer is a great time to exercise outdoors, but working out during the hottest parts of the day can be risky. The heat increases the chances of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

It’s best to avoid intense workouts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Instead, try to exercise early in the morning or in the evening when it’s cooler. If you do work out during the day, drink lots of water, wear light clothes, and take breaks often.

Prolonged Sun Exposure Without Protection

While sunlight is important for Vitamin D, too much sun can damage your skin. Spending a lot of time in the sun without sunscreen can cause sunburn, premature aging, and even skin cancer.

Always wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher when you go outside, even if it’s cloudy. Don’t forget to wear a hat, sunglasses, and protective clothing to keep your skin safe. Try to stay in the shade or stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Summer is a great time to enjoy outdoor activities, but it’s important to be mindful of your health.

By avoiding heavy foods, dark clothes, sugary drinks, overexercising in the heat, and too much sun exposure, you can make the most of the season while keeping yourself safe and healthy. Stay cool, hydrated, and protected, and you’ll enjoy a fun and healthy summer.