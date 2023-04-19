During the scorching heat of summer, the temperature rises to its maximum in the month of April – June. Extreme heat causes heat stroke, dehydration, diarrhoea and heat cramps and may also cause long-term health conditions. It has been seen that chronic health conditions worsen due to heatwave.

Heatstroke is a condition caused by your body overheating, usually as a result of prolonged exposure to or physical exertion in high temperatures. This health condition is most common during the summer months. Heatstroke requires emergency treatment. Untreated heatstroke may cause damage to your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles.

Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature rises to 104F or higher. Heatstroke may cause dangerous consequences like damage to your brain that could lead to death. There are several signs and symptoms of heatstroke that should not be ignored otherwise it may cause serious consequences.

Here are few signs and symptoms that should not be ignored:

High body temperature

Body temperature of 104°F or higher is a common sign of heat stroke. If this happens it is recommendable to take medical help.

Rapid heartbeat and breathing

Due to increased temperature, the heartbeat may be increased to a higher rate. Rapid breathing may occur as the heart may pump harder and ensure that your body’s natural cooling process maintains your temperature regulated.

Headache

Severe headache accompanied by dizziness or lightheadedness is another major symptom of heat stroke. It is caused by dehydration or the overall effect of heat stroke on the central nervous system.

Nausea and vomiting

The increase in body temperature may sometimes cause nausea and vomiting.

Muscle cramps or weakness

Other such symptom is muscle cramps, weakness or loss of consciousness. The heat-related sickness after exercise also known as heat cramps. Sweating in extreme heat may cause spasms in legs, arms or abdomen.

Confusion or disorientation

Heat stroke affect brain function causing confusion, disorientation and even seizures. Exertional heat stroke disrupts your central nervous system, so a lack of coordination, disorientation, anger, or inability to walk are major warning signs.