Travelling is a fun activity taken by many to get a break from hectic work life, while for some it is a necessity to suffice innate cravings.

Over the years, affordable foreign locations have led to rise in the number of travelers from India to many Southeast Asian countries.

Here is a list of popular budget-friendly foreign destinations:



Bali

Bali, an island in Indonesia, is a popular destination on many people’s lists for a good reason.

Bali sings of a harmonious fusion of people and food, green and blue water bodies, primitive culture and environment, etc.

The paradise island is full of varieties. Within few hours, you can travel from a beach to a rainforest to a mountain.

Along with enjoying Bali’s nightlife, you can explore Uluwatu, Udub, Jimbaran and many other Indonesian islands.



Thailand

Thailand is the most popular tourist destinations for travellers on a low budget, since it allows you to mingle with gregarious and friendly locals.

The night skyline, authentic spas, clubbing, affordable street foods and high street markets of Bangkok and Pattaya are some of the activities that Thailand offers.

Vietnam

One of the best well known places and pocket friendly places in the world for travellers is Vietnam.

Vietnam is known for its phenomenal landscape, cultural legacy and history, which leaves tourists spellbound.

There are lot of adventure activities such as yacht or boat cruises, caving, cultural tours and island tours.

Some of the tourist attraction of Vietnam are Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Sapa, Na Trang, Mekong Delta and UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay.



Malaysia

Malaysia being another tourist destination is famous for its beaches, island, cultural blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European influences.

Trekking in Taman Negara National Park, seeing the culture of Kota Bharu and observing orangutans at Sepilok, Petronas Tower at Kuala Lumpur, Tumku Abdul Rahman National Park and sunbathe in Langkawi are all options to explore the captivating beauty of Malaysia.

Baku

One of the most exciting new tourist attractions is Baku, the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan, an exciting fusion of oil-driven modernity and Asian traditions.

Modern skyscrapers contrast with the historic mosques and local features of the city which gives a beautiful blend of old and contemporary architecture.

It is the perfect unexplored tourist destination and there are many things to explore such trying the authentic local cuisine, visiting medieval palaces or taking a stroll through the city to know the modern architecture of the place.