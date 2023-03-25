Fertility issues in both men and women are quite common and one of the major causes nowadays is the change in lifestyle. Fertility issues cause lower chances of parenthood. Factors that influence fertility in men are everyday stress and faulty lifestyle habits like alcohol consumption, smoking, drug abuse and obesity.

One-third of infertility cases are caused by male reproductive issues while one-third is caused by female reproductive issues and one-third by both male and female reproductive issues or unknown factors.

Another common issue that lead to infertility in men could be issues in the way the testicles work, hormone imbalances or blockages in the male reproductive organs.

Nutrition play a major role in increasing fertility and taking essential vitamins can boost the chances of conceiving. Certain antioxidants helps to boost the sperm quality, sperm motility, and provide variety of other health benefits.

Here is a list of nutrients that helps to improve fertility in men:

Vitamin C

Vitamin C plays a major role in improving sperm health including sperm count. It helps to increase sperm motility and decreased amounts of deformed sperm cells. Foods containing vitamin C include Bell peppers, strawberries, tomatoes, cruciferous vegetables such broccoli, cabbage, papayas, lemon, guava, Kiwi, and Indian gooseberry.

Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for the sperm production process. This vitamin is present in food items like fish, meat, eggs, and dairy.

Zinc

Zinc aids to increase testosterone and promotes fertility along with muscle growth. Foods containing zinc are mushrooms, spinach, pumpkin seeds, chickpea, lentils, and yogurt

Folate

Folate is an essential nutrient required to improve fertility. Folate food items like Oranges, grapefruit, beans, asparagus, peanuts, avocado, sweet corn, soybeans, and nuts need to eat in high quantities.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a group of fat-soluble antioxidants that protect against the damage done by free radicals. Vitamin E helps men to avoid sperm damage. Vitamin E rich foods include sunflower seeds, almonds, hazelnuts, spinach, and broccoli.