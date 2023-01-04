5 easy yoga poses that you can try in 2023 for getting rid of stress instantly

Yoga is the best way through which we can take care of our physical and mental health and promote holistic wellbeing.

To start 2023 on a healthier note, you can commence your fitness routine with the performance of these five easy yoga asanas every morning.

Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, has listed these five easy yoga asanas which can help to make a healthier beginning in 2023 sustainably.

These five yoga asanas which can help you in kickstarting your yoga journey perfectly in 2023 includes Mountain Pose, Tree Pose, Cat Cow Pose, Garland Pose and Butterfly Pose.

“Let’s start this new year right 2023. Here’s to healthier beginnings with a sustainable practice . Kickstart your Yoga journey with these 5 easy asanas NOW, “ Parwani wrote in a post on Instagram.

According to Parwani, the time duration for each of these five yoga asanas include-

Mountain Pose – Start with 30 seconds and go up to 2 minutes

Tree Pose – Start with 30 seconds and go up to 2 minutes

Cat Cow Pose – Start with 5 minutes

Garland Pose – Start with 30 seconds and go up to 2 minutes

Butterfly Pose – Start with 30 seconds and go up to 2 minutes

The yoga trainer has even listed the various benefits that people can get by performing these yoga asanas regularly.

While Mountain Pose improves posture and coordination and helps boost circulation, Tree Pose helps to strengthen the tendons and ligaments in the feet and improve balance

Cat Cow Pose stretches and strengthens the spine and neck muscles and also helps to relieve stress and the Garland Pose helps to open the hips and groin and aids in digestion



Meanwhile, Butterfly Pose is an excellent yoga asana to stretch and strengthen the inner thighs, pelvic area and knees.

