Summer fashion is all about wearing comfortable clothes, expressing your personal style and enjoying the vibrant colours of the season, and experimenting with the colour and prints that make you happy. The fashion of summer is all about embracing light and comfortable clothes that reflect the relaxed spirit of the season.

Here are a few popular trends and tips for summer fashion:

Choose light-coloured and breathable fabrics

Opt for cotton clothes as they are comfortable, lightweight, breathable and absorb moisture. It’s better to wear sober colours as they reflect sunlight and keep you cool.

Choose handloom clothes

The women who prefer ethnic wear handloom fabric is ideal for them. The handcrafted fabrics showcase India’s weavers and artisans, who create exquisite fabrics for generations.

Traditional embrodiery

The fabrics are made with traditional techniques like hand weaving, block printing and embroidery which makes its unique and comfortable to dress up in summer.

Natural fabric

Natural fabrics are a perfect thing to wear in summer. They come in a variety of prints and colours. Be it a saree, blouse, tunic or cotton dress, fabrics add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your summer wardrobe.