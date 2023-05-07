During summer, it’s difficult to manage your hair due to the scorching heat and sweating of the season.

This summer give your hair a fun reset for the bright days ahead.

Here are 4 trendy hairstyles to try this summer:

· Bangs and fringes

Bangs are versatile and one can choose it on the basis of their hair length and texture to compliment your face shape.

This has come back to the fashion trend inspired from Wednesday’s wispy bangs.

To draw more attention to your strong facial features, keep the outer layer of the fringe longer and the middle part of the fringe shorter.

Wavy Bob

The wavy bob has become a big trend during the summer season.

It’s a shorter bob that is cut with shorter layers at the front and longer layers at the back, giving more volume to your hair.

While a chin-length bob may seem like a big chop to some, this hairstyle can actually be an extremely flattering choice.

Beachy Waves

Loose beach waves are certainly among one of the most appealing and versatile hairstyles you can opt for.

Beachy waves are also an ideal wedding hairstyle to complete your easy and relaxed look.

· Voluminous Blow Dry

It’s quite challenging to get this look at home but you can easily create the ideal voluminous blow-dry.

Your hair will look effortlessly gorgeous and full of shine.