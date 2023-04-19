Hair loss is a prevalent issue nowadays due to changes in our lifestyle and choice of our food habits. From pollution to poor nutrition, there are several factors that contribute to hair fall. Hair loss may also be caused by genetic issues but if there is extreme hair loss, medical consultation is required. A deficiency of nutrients in our body, and excessive use of chemical-based oil may also lead to hair loss. Including seeds and nuts in your diet can help nourish your hair from within and combat hair loss.

Here are some seeds and nuts that help to reduce hair loss and promote hair growth:

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich source of antioxidants and fatty acids that can stimulate dormant hair follicles which lead to stronger hair. They serve as a natural remedy to boost hair growth.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids and lignans that lead to improved blood circulation in the scalp and and prevent hair follicle inflammation.

Almonds

Dry fruits like almonds are a major source of magnesium that help in increased hair growth and prevent dandruff and hair damage.

Sunflower seeds

Another seed that help in increased hair growth are sunflower seeds. Sunflower seeds are a rich source of gamma-linolenic acid. This potent nutrient help in deep conditioning of your hair strands, making them soft, silky, and luscious.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are packed with essential minerals like zinc, copper, magnesium, selenium, and calcium. These seeds prevent hair thinning caused by excess testosterone.