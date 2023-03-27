Hair care is an essential part of our lifestyle just as skincare which must be done daily by avoiding some common mistakes.

A good hair care routine devoid of common mistakes can help us in achieving a clean and healthy scalp besides nourishing the roots of hair strands deeply.

Meanwhile, a clean scalp and well-nourished hair can reduce hair fall issues and make us get the lustrous locks of tresses that are so desirable among people.

Popular dermatologist Dr. Aanchal Panth has listed 4 common mistakes that you should avoid in your daily hair care routine-

1. Oiling your hair overnight

According to Dr. Panth, oiling hair before wash can help in reducing hair shaft damage as oil has conditioning effect and it may also be beneficial in dry frizzy hair. However, there is no use in keeping hair oil overnight as it can exacerbate acne and make dandruff worse.

2. Washing hair once a week

The dermatologist recommends that washing of hair for 2-3 times a week is an absolute necessity. She feels that a lot of people have an unhealthy practice of washing hair only on Sundays. To get healthy hair, you need to keep your scalp clean by washing it regularly

3. Not using a conditioner

Dr. Panth advises that a conditioner must be used after every wash unless you have thin fine flat hair. She says that most people feel that applying conditioner causes hair strands to slide out but this occurs because conditioner releases tangles and allows hair strands to come together. Moreover, conditioner forms a protective coating on hair and it makes hair combatable, reduces friction between hair strands and makes hair more manageable.

4. Using SLS free shampoo for oily scalp

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) is a surfactant which is required to dissolve oil and grime from scalp. If you have oily scalp, use a SLS shampoo as it is a god cleansing agent which cleanses the scalp deeply although the hair may feel greasy at first after you step out from a shower.