Magh Bihu, which is a traditional festival of Assam, is celebrated every year in the month of January.

Popularly called Bhogali Bihu, it is a three day festival of feasting and bonding with loved ones.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to Drik Panchang, Magh Bihu will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, while the Sankranti shubh muhurat for Magh Bihu will be on 9:03 am, January 14.

Learn about the three things without which people of Assam can’t imagine about Magh Bihu

Chaul (Rice)

The staple food of Assam is rice. Magh Bihu is unimaginable without the presence of rice which is a sacred ingredient of this pristine state filled with vivid varieties of flora and fauna. Besides being the main food of Assamese people, rice is highly used in all religious and social ceremonies of Assam. During the time of Magh Bihu, rice is grounded using dheki (a traditional rice mill functioned by beating with legs) into fine powder or flour. Rice flour is used to make a wide variety of delicacies in Magh Bihu ranging from pithas, kumol saul etc.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Til (Sesame)

Sesame is another ingredient without which Magh Bihu celebrations are incomplete in Assam. These tiny, oil rich seeds are mixed with jaggery to create wonderful traditional snacks like pithas and larus during the time of Magh Bihu. Sesame seeds have many potential health benefits. It offer valuable immune system support and promote optimal cell function through their rich content of essential nutrients.

Narikol (Coconut)

Narikol or coconut is another ingredient which is used in huge amounts for making delicacies during Magh Bihu. From its undeniable presence in pithas to larus, the smell of coconut lingers sweetly in every nook and cranny of Assam during this season of feasting. Coconut is low in carbohydrates but high in fiber and fat. It also contain protein, several important minerals, and small amounts of B vitamins. However, they’re not a significant source of most other vitamins.