Belly fat can be tough to lose, but the good news is you don’t need a gym, personal trainer, or fancy equipment to tackle it.

Experts agree that with the right mix of exercises, you can burn fat, tone your core, and boost your metabolism , all from home. It just takes consistency and a few effective moves.

We have put together 15 easy home workouts that target belly fat and give your whole body a great workout, and the best part is, no gym equipment is needed.

The Ultimate At-Home Belly Fat Burners:



Jumping Jacks

This easy cardio move still works great. Jumping jacks make your heart beat faster, use your muscles, and help you burn calories.

High Knees

Run or walk in place, bringing your knees up as high as you can. This exercise is good for getting your heart going and also works your stomach muscles.

Mountain Climbers

Start like you’re going to do a push-up, then quickly bring your knees towards your chest like you’re running. It’s a cardio and core workout that burns fat and makes your middle strong.

Burpees

Many people think this is one of the best exercises for burning fat. Burpees combine a squat, a jump, and a push-up to work your whole body and burn a lot of calories.

Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back, twist your upper body, and bring your opposite elbow to your knee like you’re pedaling a bike. This exercise works the sides of your stomach muscles.

Leg Raises

Lie flat on your back and lift your legs straight up, then slowly lower them. This is a great exercise for your lower stomach muscles.

Russian Twists

Sit on the floor, lean back a little, and twist your upper body from one side to the other. To make it harder, hold something like a weight or a water bottle.

Plank Hold

Hold a plank position for 30 to 60 seconds or longer. This exercise that you hold still helps build strength and stability in your core.



Jump Squats

Do a squat, then jump up with power. This exercise works your legs and butt muscles and makes your heart beat faster.



Toe Touches

Lie on your back with your legs raised up, and reach your hands towards your toes. It’s a simple but good exercise for your upper stomach muscles.

You can’t target belly fat with ab exercises alone. But by combining cardio, strength, and core moves, you burn more calories, build muscle, and reduce fat all over, including your waist.

Expert Tips

Experts recommend doing 20 to 30 minutes of these exercises, 4 to 5 times a week, for the best results. Pair that with healthy eating, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep for a solid fat-loss plan, no gym required.

You don’t need expensive machines or a big budget. With these 15 home workouts, all you need is space, effort, and consistency.