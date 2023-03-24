Tuberculosis is one of the life-threatening diseases that many people suffer worldwide. World Tuberculosis Day is observed on May 24 annually to create and raise awareness about tuberculosis globally and steps are taken to eliminate the disease.

Tuberculosis is caused by the bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis which most often affects the lungs and other parts of the body. It is a contagious disease which spreads through the air.

Dr. Robert Koch identified the bacterium, Mycobacterium tuberculosis on March 24, 1882. There was a significant breakthrough in the fight against the disease which has been one of the leading causes of death for centuries. In 1982, the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD) launched World TB Day on March 24, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Koch’s discovery.

The theme for World TB Day 2023 is “Yes, We can end TB!” It aims to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership to lower the number of people suffering from it, increased investments, faster uptake of new WHO recommendations, adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral collaboration to combat the TB epidemic.

Prevention

Here are some measures to prevent the spread of Tuberculosis:

The most effective way to prevent TB is through vaccination. The most commonly used vaccine is Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine.

Maintain good hygiene and wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially after visiting public places.

A healthy diet and regular exercise can elevate your immune system which will help to fight against the infection.

In case you come in contact with an infected person, make sure to get yourself tested.