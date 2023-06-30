According to a recent study, Vitamin D supplements can prevent cardiovascular diseases including heart attack. It can decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks in the older people.

The study involved around 21,000 people above the age of 60 and were given Vitamin D supplements or placebo orally each month for up to five years.

Almost 17.9 million people lose their lives annually due to cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are a group of diseases of the heart and blood vessels including coronary heart disease and rheumatic heart disease.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble Vitamin that help the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus that are crucial for strengthening our bones. Vitamin D also reduces inflammation and play a role in cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function, and glucose metabolism. Vitamin D supplements are available in two forms: vitamin D2 and vitamin D3.

Some of the Vitamin D rich foods include dairy products, egg yolk, cod liver, tuna fish. Sunlight is one of the best source of Vitamin D.

Earlier, a study discovered that people with higher Vitamin D in blood have lower risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease. People who perform outdoor exercises and eat nutrient-dense foods are more likely to have better Vitamin D levels than people who do not. More trials were needed to prove that Vitamin D supplementation help to prevent major cardiovascular diseases but the findings proved that Vitamin D do not reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease was premature.