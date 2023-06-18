Obesity is a health condition where the person gains excessive body weight leading to cardiovascular disease, hypertension and even cancer.

According to a recent study, people with health conditions like obesity have lesser productivity at work leading to an increased risk of sickness.

The study involves 719,482 employees from an organisation with and without obesity in the MarketScan databases.

The research determined the percentage of employees with work loss and cost associated with productivity loss were higher among people with obesity.

The decrease in work productivity is greater in employees with higher Body Mass Index (BMI).

The study found costs associated with absenteeism, short and long-term disability and worker’s compensation were $891, $623, $41, and $112 higher per year for people with obesity compared to those with normal weight respectively.