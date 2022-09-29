AGARTALA: The National Health Mission Tripura state chapter will launch a special three-month-long program for the detection and identification of Cancer patients across the state.

Under the special drive people suffering from lifestyle problems like hypertension, blood sugar etc. would also be brought under testing.

The drive has been named after MuCABELA (Mukhyamantri Cancer O Ashonkramok Bedhi Sanaktakaran O Lokosochetanata Abhiyan) which literally translates to Chief Minister’s Cancer and Non-communicable Disease Detection and Mass Awareness Drive.

The official launch of the event is scheduled to be held on September 30 next.

According to the National Health Mission, the number of cancer patients registered in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Centre has been increasing. In 2019, the total number of cancer cases registered in the hospital is 2,563 which dipped to 2,362 in the year 2020 but in 2021 the figure jumped to 2,918.

“A total of 173 patients with breast cancer registered in the hospital last year. The number of Uterine and Mouth cancers stood at 148 and 33. A total number of miscellaneous cases was 2,564”, an official of the department said.

“Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha will launch the drive on October 15 next under which a massive campaign will be launched and mass testing will be conducted at different parts of the state to ascertain the exact number of cancer patients. We shall also launch a special awareness campaign to bust the myths associated with Cancer and ensure that patients suffering from the dreaded disease does not suffer any social discrimination”, said the source.

For non-communicable diseases, ASHA workers will be assigned tasks to test people living in the areas under their jurisdiction.