Agartala: Chief Minister of Tripura Dr Manik Saha tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

CM Saha revealed his health status on social media platforms and urged people to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour.

Saha also requested his contacts to take necessary precautions.

“I’ve been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit & fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who’ve come in contact with me to take necessary precautions”, he wrote.

Former CM Biplab Kumar Deb and many of his cabinet colleagues prayed for his speedy recovery.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday as many as 477 fresh Covid cases were detected in Tripura.

However, sources in the health department said, six persons have been hospitalized at GBP hospital Agartala in critical condition.

“Most of the infections that are being reported recently are asymptomatic. As per the guidelines of the central government, they are advised to stay in home isolation. All the patients are being closely monitored and they are all advised to contact the health officials if any health emergency emerges,” said the source.

In the last week, the state recorded a big jump in the Covid cases.

The cumulative caseload of the last one week stands at 1751 which is alarming.

At this juncture, the role of state administration is being called into question.