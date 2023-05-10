AGARTALA: Appealing cooperation from the people, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday said the BJP-led state government is working for overall development including the development of healthcare which is a priority sector of the present government.

Chief Minister Dr Saha along with Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy today flagged off two advanced life support ambulances which were handed over to Gomati district hospital by OTPC.

Addressing the event, Tripura Chief Minister said, “I want to appeal to the people of our state to cooperate with the government.

“Our government is a pro-people government.

“Our main aim is to how we can help people and how they can be benefitted.

“Our government is working to provide all kinds of benefits to people and keeping a close eye on their problems.

“All the ministers, MLAs are working hard. We are working to achieve the top performance. Our main priority is to solve the basic problems of common people,” Dr Saha added.

Urging doctors to maintain a cordial relationship with the patients, Chief Minister Dr Saha said, “Healthcare is a priority sector of the present state government.

“We are working to develop various facilities so that the patients feel comfortable in the hospitals.

“We have also inaugurated a trauma center in Gomati District Hospital which means that extreme cases of accidents can be treated there.

“We have to work to create a feel-good environment for the patients.

“And have to behave politely with people.

“I also worked in Gomati and I am aware of the problems.

“We have to understand the mental state of the pulse of the patients.

“These two ambulances will be benefitted for the people of the Gomati district,” Tripura CM further added.