Written by: Moitrayee Das, Khushi Shah

In today’s fast-paced world, being ‘busy’ has become a badge of honor. Hustle culture, which celebrates overworking, implies that our success hinges on how exhausted we feel. The belief that constantly pushing ourselves to the brink will yield greater accomplishments is deeply embedded in modern society. However, what if this unyielding pursuit of productivity is actually hindering our effectiveness?

While productivity is often viewed as a positive trait, toxic productivity—an unhealthy fixation on work that compromises mental and physical health—has become a prevalent issue (Sonnentag et al., 2021). This trend stems from the fear of falling short, of being left behind in an ever-competitive landscape. Social media amplifies this problem by bombarding us with curated images of others achieving their goals, creating the illusion that everyone else is progressing while we remain stagnant (Chou & Edge, 2012). The result? Feelings of guilt, anxiety, and burnout (Maslach & Leiter, 2016).

In contrast to the ‘grind mindset,’ research indicates that overworking does not lead to increased output. Studies have consistently demonstrated that productivity declines after a certain threshold. For example, research from Stanford University found that once a person exceeds 50 hours of work per week, their efficiency starts to drop significantly. Beyond 55 hours, there is virtually no increase in output, suggesting that working extra hours is largely unproductive (Pencavel, 2014).

The reason for this decline is straightforward: our brains need rest to operate at their best. Downtime is crucial for processing information, igniting creativity, and avoiding cognitive overload (Sio & Ormerod, 2009). Yet, hustle culture often misinterprets rest as laziness instead of recognizing it as a crucial necessity. The glorification of busyness leads many to think that long hours are the only way to demonstrate their commitment and value. This mentality is especially common in corporate settings, where longer hours are frequently associated with dedication and ambition (Spurk et al., 2019).

Organizations that focus on employee well-being often see boosts in productivity and job satisfaction. Countries like Iceland and New Zealand, which are trying out four-day workweeks, have noted enhancements in efficiency and overall workplace morale (Campbell, 2023). Workers in these environments tend to be not only more productive but also healthier and more engaged in their roles. This change challenges the outdated belief that longer hours automatically yield better outcomes.

At its essence, hustle culture exploits our self-esteem. Many individuals link their identity to their jobs, thinking that taking a break signifies failure (Taris et al., 2006). This mindset is deeply ingrained in capitalist societies, where success is often gauged by financial gains and career milestones. The belief that self-worth hinges on productivity fosters a relentless cycle of stress and self-doubt. The repercussions of this mentality are significant.

The ongoing demand to be productive can result in chronic stress, anxiety, and even depression (Sonnentag et al., 2017). Burnout, now acknowledged as an occupational phenomenon by the World Health Organization (2019), stems directly from extended work-related stress. Its symptoms include exhaustion, cynicism, and a diminished sense of personal achievement.

Social media significantly contributes to the perpetuation of toxic productivity. Platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram are saturated with success stories, side-hustle promotions, and posts glorifying overwork (Chou & Edge, 2012). Witnessing others reach what seems like endless milestones can instill feelings of inadequacy, leading individuals to believe they aren’t doing enough. However, the truth is that many of these posts fail to present the complete story—they leave out the struggles, failures, and sacrifices that accompany relentless work.

The pressure to be productive isn’t limited to our jobs. The belief that every moment should be maximized—whether by learning something new, exercising, or starting a side project—creates an unhealthy relationship with our time. Activities that used to be enjoyable and relaxing are now seen as chances for self-improvement (Reinecke et al., 2016). This constant drive for optimization diminishes the true value of rest and leisure.

To break free from the cycle of toxic productivity, we need to rethink our definition of success. Rather than judging ourselves by how many hours we put in, we should consider the impact of our work. True fulfillment comes not from being busy all the time, but from making contributions that resonate with our values and enhance our well-being.

One effective way to push back against hustle culture is by establishing boundaries. This means setting specific work hours, limiting emails after hours, and making time for relaxation a priority. By creating these boundaries, we can foster a healthier work-life balance (Taris et al., 2006). Moreover, taking breaks should be embraced, not frowned upon. Studies have shown that regular breaks can enhance focus, creativity, and overall productivity (Trougakos et al., 2014). For example, the Pomodoro Technique promotes short, focused work sessions followed by brief breaks, which can lead to greater efficiency and less burnout (Cirillo, 2018).

Another important step is changing how we view rest. Rest isn’t a luxury; it’s essential. Participating in activities that bring us joy—like spending time with family, engaging in hobbies, or simply unwinding—is crucial for our long-term health (Sonnentag et al., 2017). Both companies and individuals need to understand that a well-rested person is much more productive than someone who is constantly overworked.

Organizations have a crucial role in breaking down the harmful notion of toxic productivity. Employers should foster a culture that prioritizes efficiency over long hours. This can be accomplished through initiatives like flexible work options, mental health resources, and performance assessments that focus on quality instead of quantity (Sonnentag et al., 2021). By emphasizing well-being, companies can create a more motivated and engaged workforce.

It’s time to move past the hustle culture myth and embrace a healthier, more effective work approach. Productivity shouldn’t come at the expense of our mental and physical health. While ambition and hard work are important, they shouldn’t overshadow our well-being. A balanced work approach acknowledges that sustainable success stems from strategic effort rather than endless hours of toil.

Instead of glorifying burnout, we should celebrate efficiency, creativity, and meaningful contributions. By redefining success, establishing boundaries, and prioritizing rest, we can nurture a culture that values both productivity and well-being. The world doesn’t need more exhausted individuals trying to meet an unrealistic standard. What it truly needs is a mindset shift—one that recognizes that genuine success isn’t about constant busyness, but about leading a fulfilling and balanced life.

Moitrayee Das is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune.

Khushi Shah is a Post graduate student at St. Xavier’s College, (Autonomous) Mumbai.