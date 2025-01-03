We feel sick when we are not active mentally and physically. What does it mean to be mentally and physically active? It simply means soundness of mind and soundness of body. Perhaps minor bodily sickness can be tolerated; it doesn’t significantly affect our mind. However, mental illness affects the body, and it becomes intolerable after a while.

How can we be mentally active? This is quite challenging. There is no easy way to achieve it. It involves conscientious actions and is related to the question of “ought.” It’s all about responsible actions – both individual and social responsibility. While individual responsibility is crucial, it is not necessarily more important than social responsibility. Why should I choose one action over another? All my actions must be guided by justice. But how do I act rightly? The effort is quite strenuous. It involves money, labor, and most importantly, clarity. While some things are easy to understand, others are not.

How do we acquire this clarity? The process is arduous. We need an ever-inquisitive mind. However, this is easier said than done. The major obstacle is mental inertia. Barring a few, most of us are afflicted by it. Mental inertia results in the barrenness of the mind. This is often a result of our ideologies.

An ideology is born in a specific historical context. However, if it is not continually sharpened by the challenges of contemporary reality, it turns into a dogma. Perhaps that is why some eminent thinker said, “Every truth is born as heresy and dies as a dogma.” Ideologies and ideals are not the same. Ideals are easy to understand, such as democracy, equity, and secularism.

Marxism, Gandhism, social democracy, Hindutva, and ultranationalism are examples of some ideologies. Determining which ideology is right and which is wrong is difficult. We cannot rule out the possibility of a connection between an ideology and an ideal. However, we can safely say that some ideologies are negative and exclusive, while others are positive and inclusive. Nazism, Hindutva, and ultranationalism are examples of negative and exclusive ideologies. Contrarily, Marxism, rationalism, and Gandhism are some examples of positive and inclusive ideologies.

As mentioned earlier, even a positive ideology needs to be constantly refined. But who will do this? Here comes the role of individuals in society. These are the people who have been shaping our societies and civilizations for centuries. Such a person can be a scientist, a social reformer, or even a religious guru. Marx, Gandhi, even Sankardev, and many others are such examples. These individuals always maintain a balance between their individual and societal roles. They don’t compromise with the challenges facing them. Instead, they confront the challenges head-on. Their contribution to society is evident to all.

Can there be some conversion between ideologies? This is a controversial topic. However, I believe it is possible. Nothing in this world is purely exclusive. The idea of exclusivity contradicts the laws of nature. The processes of evolution and metamorphosis occur constantly in nature as well as in human society.

My primary focus is on how we can remain mentally and physically active. Perhaps two things are crucial for mental activity: a self-critical and ethical approach, and broadening the scope of our understanding and knowledge. How can I achieve this? By reading, cultivating an ever-increasing inquisitiveness, listening to contrarian views with patience and tolerance, comparing my understanding with others, and exposing myself to new experiences. Then, we must amend our views in light of new knowledge and findings.

Now comes the question of bodily soundness. This is not very difficult to achieve if we can control our taste buds, avoid processed and outside food, eat natural food and vegetables, and engage in regular physical exercise. However, achieving universal good health requires some degree of equity and social peace in our society. Even amidst these challenges, we should strive for good health.

Wishing you all mental and physical wellness in the new year.