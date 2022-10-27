Bleeding gums is a common factor and almost everyone on this planet has witnessed it.

It most of the time occurs when one brushes their teeth or maybe when one flosses.

These may be a result of various issues such as gum disease.

While bleeding of the gums may not always be dangerous, but it sure needs to be checked as a precaution.

Here are some possible causes of bleeding gums:

#Gingivitis

Build up of plaque on the gumline is one major reason for the bleeding. If the plaque is not removed on time, it forms or evolves into gingivitis with time. It results in inflamed gums.

During this, the gums become swollen, tender and bleed brushing or flossing. One may even lose a tooth if not treated.

#Brushing too hard

Brushing roughly may also lead to bleeding as it “injures” the gums. While people believe that vigorous brushing gives them cleaner teeth, it is not always the scene. In fact, one must learn a better brushing technique.

#Pregnancy

Yes, bleeding gums can occur if a woman is pregnant. Many pregnant women experience swollen, red, tender gums that bleed during brushing or flossing.

#Poor diet

Diet also plays a major role in bleeding gum occurrence. Some ingredients in food items may irritate the gums and cause them to bleed.

One needs to trace their food habits in order to identify the exact reason.

#Blood thinning medications

Blood thinning medications make the blood lose its ability to clot. This results in easier bleeding. Hence, it may eventually lead to gum bleedings at the slightest touch.