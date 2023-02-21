Women should maintain hygienic reproductive health as the female reproductive system is subject to several health conditions including endometriosis, PCOS, STDs, and Gynecologic cancer. One of the most commonly known reproductive health conditions among women is an ovarian cyst. An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that develops on an ovary or on its surface. The most ovarian cyst does not have any symptom and so, there is a greater chance of delayed diagnosis and treatment.

There are different types of cysts that occur in a woman’s body.

Follicle cyst

During a woman’s menstrual cycle, an egg grows in a sac called a follicle. This sac is located inside the ovaries. In most cases, this follicle or sac breaks open and releases an egg. But if the follicle doesn’t break open, the fluid inside the follicle can form a cyst on the ovary.

Corpus luteum cysts

Follicle sacs typically dissolve after releasing an egg. But if the sac doesn’t dissolve and the opening of the follicle seals, additional fluid can develop inside the sac, and this accumulation of fluid causes a corpus luteum cyst.

· Endometriomas

Endometriomas are cysts that form out of endometrial tissue. Your endometrial tissue is the lining in your uterus that’s shed during your menstrual cycle. These cysts are common when you have endometriosis.

· Dermoid cysts

Dermoid cysts, also called teratomas, consist of various tissue types in your body. These cysts form on your ovary and comprise tissues like hair, teeth, and skin. They develop from the reproductive cells in your ovary.

It has been found that most ovarian cysts do not cause any serious health issues. However, when the cysts grow larger in size they may lead to certain symptoms involving:

Pelvic pain or a dull ache in your back.

A feeling of fullness (bloating) located in your lower belly may feel more pronounced on one side of your body.

Pain during intercourse

Painful periods.

If in case you get signs of ovarian cysts being ruptured then it’s essential to take medical help. You may experience symptoms including:

Sudden and severe abdominal pain.

Pain with fever or vomiting

nausea

Weakness and lightheadedness

feeling faint

In case you are diagnosed with a harmful ovarian cyst, then the doctor will share the treatment plan for it.