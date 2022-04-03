Guwahati: Britain has reported another variant of the coronavirus and has named it XE.

The new variant as UK health officials is claimed to be 10 per cent more contagious than Omicron’s BA-2. BA-2 was considered to be the most infectious variant.

The new XE variant, BA.1 and BA.2 are derived from the Omicron family.

The mutation has been claimed to be more dangerous.

As per the preliminary study, the XE variant has an infection rate of 9.8 per cent over the BA.2.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is spreading rapidly across the globe.

Around 4.9 million people in the UK have reportedly been infected with Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, or 600,000 more than the previous week, the latest survey by the Office for National Statistics said.

As per reports, COVID-19 cases in the US and China reportedly increased and the primary variant is said to be the VA.2 variant.