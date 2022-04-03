Mathura: The police have arrested a couple belonging to Russia from a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on allegations that they had overstayed in India and also for “attacking the police”.

As per reports, the couple’s visa expired two years ago but they continued to stay.

Police officials said that the couple had beaten up a policeman and also tore his uniform on being asked about documents.

The official added that one of them also bit a woman constable’s hand. They could not furnish any valid documents.

The couple who had reached Vrindavan from Delhi refused to show any valid documents and hence the police were informed by the hotel authorities.

The scenario took place after the police reached the spot.

They ended up in a scuffle with the police after the police following their non-cooperative behaviour tried to arrest them.

Four cases have been filed against them.

The police are also in contact with the Russian Embassy to check their background.