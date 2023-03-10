AIZAWL: D Dharma Rao, National Consultant – PMTBMBA, Central TB Division (CTD), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GOI met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

In this meeting, D Dharma Rao and officials of the State TB Cell apprised the Governor with a PowerPoint presentation of PM TB Mukh Bharat initiatives in the state.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is a donor/Nikshay Mitra of the TB Patient Nutritional Support programme thanked all the donors for their support.

He pointed out that Mizoram has a relatively low population infected with TB and if we try harder, he felt that a hundred percent coverage of nutritional support for the TB patients in the state is quite achievable.

Through this meeting, he appealed for more donors to come forward and participate in this noble cause.

At present, 1321 TB patients in Mizoram are receiving treatment.

Out of this, 989 patients had submitted their willingness to be supported for Nutrition through Nikshay Mitra Program.

However, till now only 400 donors come forward and supported the TB patients by providing their nutrition through a food basket, estimated at Rs 650 per patient per month.

Nikhshay Mitra is an online platform where the willing donor register themselves and pledge nutritional support for TB Patients: reports.nikshay.in/FormIO/DonorRegistration.

At the end of the meeting, the Governor was handed a certificate of acknowledgment from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

The same was also handed to the state TB Cell by Governor.

Presently, Governor is supporting 20 TB patients.

Among the elected people’s representatives, Dr. R.Lalthangliana, Health Minister, Home Minister Pu Lalchamliana, Er.H.Lalzirliana, MLA, and Dr. K.Beichhua, MLA supported the mutational support programme for TB patients.

Several elected representatives from LADC and MADC also donated.

Apart from these, the doctors lead the donation among government officials.