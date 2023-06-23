Guwahati: A 60-year-old man, who had a swelled stomach for over nearly 40 years, has been diagnosed with a rare medical condition – Fetus in Fetu.

The man – Sanju Bhagat – was born in 1963 in Nagpur.

He had a healthy childhood, but then a sudden and rapid growth of his stomach was noticed as he entered 20s.

He ignored the swelling until the day when the bulge pressed against his diaphragm and made it difficult for him to breathe.

He was then immediately rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

Initially, the doctors predicted that he was suffering from tumour.

As the doctors, performed operation on him, they discovered another human being breathing inside him.

According to the reports, as one of the doctors put his hand inside, he saw a bones, limbs, hair, jaws.

The doctor was horrified and at the same time amazed to notice the medical condition of the man.

The Nagpur man’s twin was reabsorbed by him.

He was suffering from a medical condition, where one twin lives inside the other.

Meanwhile, Sanju refused to look at the lump of hair and flesh that was removed and is now trying to live a normal life.

Moreover, in Fetus in fetu cases, one or both twins die prior to birth due to the strain it places on the shared placenta.

But surprisingly in this case, the host twin survived and was delivered but that the parasitic twin continued to ‘live’ inside the other and died shortly after the final surgery.

The twin survived inside Sanju for a long span of 36 years.