KOHIMA: Nagaland Commissioner Secretary H&FW cum Commissioner Food Safety, Y Kikheto Sema IAS on Wednesday interacted with visiting official team from the National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), Government of India led by Prof VK Tiwari at the FSSAI notified State Public Health Laboratory (State Food Laboratory).

The team consisting of Prof VK Tiwari, Dean, Dr Ravinder Kumar, CMO, and Dr. Ramesh Gandotra, ARO are visiting the SPHL for ‘Rapid Appraisal of Strenghthening of Food Testing system including provision of Mobile Testing Labs (SOFTEL)’ in the country in collaboration with the Food division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI from March 21 to 23, 2023.

The Commissioner of Food Safety acknowledged the FSSAI, for the provision of all required logistics to upgrade the Food Laboratory and enable it to obtain NABL accreditation making it one of the few food laboratories in Nagaland.

The ongoing infrastructure development and logistics installations once completed, the state of the art laboratory will be able to function optimally and also may assist the other neighboring states.

The Commissioner, Food Safety expressed gratitude to the visiting teams for coming from Delhi to contribute to the Strengthening of the Food Testing Ecosystem and apprised them of the need for another such Food Testing facility preferably in Tuensang District which can cater to eight districts – Mon, Longleng, Tuensang, Noklak, Shamator, Kiphire, Zunheboto, and Mokochung.

Presently the state has one functional Food Safety On Wheels (FSW) and Two new Modified Food Safety on Wheels (MFSW) provided by GoI which are to be made functional shortly but given the geographical terrain where the distance from one district headquarters to another takes time unlike that of the mainland, for better coverage of the state, the team has been requested to highlight the need of four or more MFSW to the GoI.

This step is a significant milestone in ensuring the safety and quality of food products and it demonstrates the government’s commitment to public health and safety.

However, the department alone will not be able to achieve and sustained it, therefore, requested all Stakeholders to give cooperation and support in its endeavour.