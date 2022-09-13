Aizawl: Mizoram registered a total of 91 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The state reported 9 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 12.94 per cent from 8.57 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The fresh cases reported from 10 districts take the total caseload to 2,37,846 and the death toll remained at 722, he said.

The number of active cases now stands at 321, while 2,36,803 people have recovered from the infection, including 68 on Monday.

The discharge rate stood at 99.59 per cent and death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.77 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 703 on Sunday.

17,36,434 doses of vaccines, including 8,76,218 first doses, 7,40,911 second doses and 1,19,305 precaution doses have been administered so far till Saturday, according to the state health department.